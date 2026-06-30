Two European heavyweights have crashed out in the round of 32, but Norway would like to go further in the FIFA World Cup. However, they must beat African giants Ivory Coast in Arlington, Texas, tonight.

Unlike the Netherlands and Germany, who lost to Morocco and Paraguay respectively in shootouts, the Norwegians have a well-rested squad going into their first knockout.

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They would aim to get the job done in regulation time and avoid the lottery of penalties.

Norway have made 10 changes to the side that lost 1-4 to the French, with ace attacker Erling Haaland and skipper Martin Odegaard back in the starting XI.

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The Ivorians have made three changes with Ghislain Konan and Emmanuel Agbadou returning to the defence. Christ Inao Oulai has returned in place of Amad Diallo.