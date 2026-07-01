A fearless DR Congo have kept England silent after taking a shock early lead in their round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium. Brian Cipenga, a winger who plays in the second division in Spain, put the Africans ahead in the 7th minute.

England stepped up after the early setback with waves of attacks, but Congo’s goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi has stood firm, thwarting everything thrown at him, including a powerful volley from Harry Kane from point-blank range. Kane was also denied a penalty and accused of diving as Mpasi stormed out to intercept. The goalkeeper had also applied a smart reflex save to parry a Jude Bellingham effort.

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England can only hope they had been sharper from the start because all it took was one moment of sloppiness from Thomas Tuchel’s defence for DR Congo to capitalise. Right back Djed Spence, one of the three changes for England, was nowhere to be seen as a Chancel Mbemba swung a beautiful diagonal to pick out Cipenga, who made Jordan Pickford look silly at the near post.

England relied heavily on crosses, but Congo stayed tight and compact at the back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka denied Marcus Rashford on the line before so nearly setting up Yoane Wissa for a second goal, but the Newcastle United striker hit the post after getting in front of his marker.

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England, led by star striker Kane, are one of the favourites, though they haven't won the title since 1966. Two European heavyweights, Germany and the Netherlands, have crashed out in the round of 32, and England would have to regroup and find their rhythm to stay alive in the tournament. The winners of the match will take on co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on July 5.