Tiny Cabo Verde scored a famous equaliser after Leo Messi's sublime opener for Argentina in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 meeting in Miami. The underdogs defended resolutely, with their maverick goalkeeper Vozinha keeping out three Messi freekicks to force extra time.

Deroy Duarte arrowed in from a narrow angle in the 59th minute to stun the Argentine fans. Cabo Verde skipper Ryan Mendes slipped a delicate pass from the right for Duarte, who left Emi Martinez in shock by firing across with a nutmeg on Lisandro Martinez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duarte had forced a save from Emi Martinez early in the second half, signalling their intent.

Messi had unlocked a disciplined Cabo Verde defence with a delightful touch and finish in the first half, but he was denied from point-blank range by Vozinha shortly after the African side drew parity. Pico Lopes marshalled the Cabo Verde defence with conviction, twice covering his goalkeeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi's opener had come shortly after the first hydration break, which may have disrupted Cabo Verde’s concentration. The iconic striker slipped behind the Cabo Verde defence to collect a Lisandro Martinez long ball. After receiving the pass gracefully, the Argentine talisman controlled the bounce and poked it past Vozinha.

Before the deadlock was broken in the 29th minute, the underdogs had been aggressive, never shy to tackle, even Messi. Jovane Cabral went heavy on the legend but sportingly offered a handshake immediately after. The consequence of that foul outside the box was a free kick for Vozinha, who was well-positioned to collect the shot on target.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who was immaculate in a goalless draw with Spain in the group stages, has displayed a lot of confidence in this match by toying with closing down attackers. He tricked Lautaro Martinez with a risky stepover and has been calm in possession.

Cabo Verde, the smallest nation ever to qualify for the knockout stages, had an unbeaten run in the group phase, with three draws.

Messi is the first player to make 30 appearances in the tournament, while his coach Lionel Scaloni is marking his 100th game in charge of the reigning world champions. The opener took Messi's tournament goal hunt to seven and extended his overall tally to 20.

The winner of the match will play Egypt in the round of 16. The Africans defeated Australia 4-2 in a shootout earlier in the day.