New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh is still revelling in the opportunity he got to play in the FIFA World Cup. The 27-year-old, with family roots in Punjab, became the first player of Indian origin to feature in the world's greatest football event.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Singh opened up about how immensely proud he feels to have made history.

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"In the Indian community, it is something that has never really happened before. So, I'm very proud of myself in that aspect," Singh told Sky Sports. "I see myself as a role model and try to be the best I can be so kids have a reference point, and they can also dream to know that if Sarpreet Singh can play at the World Cup, they can too."

The attacking midfielder featured in all three of New Zealand's group matches, against Iran, Egypt and Belgium. In the interview, he was asked whether he swapped shirts with superstars such as Mo Salah or Romelu Lukaku, against whom he played at the tournament.

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"No, I didn't," Singh said. "I respect everyone. It is something I have never really done, to swap shirts. In general, I don't really swap shirts.

"If Messi and Ronaldo were there, maybe it would be a different thing," he said with a smile.

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Singh was born in Auckland and started his footballing journey with Wellington Phoenix. He got a huge break when German giants Bayern Munich signed him on a three-year deal in 2019. He featured in the Bundesliga before returning to New Zealand.

New Zealand failed to progress out of Group G, finishing last with a point. They drew 2-2 with Iran, before losing 1-3 to Egypt and 1-5 to Belgium.