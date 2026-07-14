England captain Harry Kane dismissed suggestions of a rift between manager Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jude Bellingham, saying media scrutiny had exaggerated a brief post-match exchange following their World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway.

Questions over squad harmony emerged after Tuchel said England had been lucky in their 2-1 win over Norway and that he was not happy with his side's performance "in every sense". Asked about the manager's criticism shortly after the match, Bellingham appeared unimpressed.

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While the response fuelled speculation of tension within the England camp ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against defending champions Argentina in Atlanta, Kane rejected that narrative.

"When you are playing a game like that and to be asked a question five minutes after the final whistle, and he didn't really know what had been said, what do you want Jude to say?" Kane told BBC Sport.

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"We had just been through a battle. It is easy to try and create this division. It seems like an English thing to do at these major tournaments. But it is the complete opposite.

"The group is where we are because of our complete togetherness — not just the players, the coach and the staff. Things sometimes get made out to be more than they are."

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When told Tuchel had called England's performance "sloppy," the 23-year-old Bellingham who had scored two goals for the second successive game said: "Yeah, well, whatever. Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those conditions against Erling Haaland, Odegaard, (Antonio) Nusa, (Alexander) Sorloth. That's not an easy team to play against."

Kane said England's players valued their German manager's honesty and direct manner. "He wears his heart on his sleeve and people appreciate that," Kane said. "When he talks, it is never scripted. That is what makes him who he is. When it just comes natural you believe in that, you believe in what he is saying, you believe in his approach."

"He is one of the best managers in the world for a reason. We understand it. Over the past two years we have got to know him and know what makes him happy," he added.