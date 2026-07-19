Defending champions Argentina have emerged as the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to an opinion poll conducted by Onmanorama ahead of Sunday's final between Argentina and Spain.

The survey, which ran from June 9 to June 11, drew 1,686 responses. Argentina received the highest support, with 23.13 per cent of readers predicting Lionel Messi's side would successfully defend the title.

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Interestingly, Portugal finished second in the poll with 17.85 per cent of the votes, despite being eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat. Spain, who will face Argentina in the final, secured 14 per cent support, while Brazil garnered 13.76 per cent of the votes.

Argentina enjoy a massive fan following in Kerala, and many supporters are hoping to see Lionel Messi lift the World Cup trophy once again.

Also Read How Lionel Messi and Scaloni turned Argentina into World Cup's comeback specialists

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The poll also asked readers to predict the winner of the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament's top scorer.

France captain Kylian Mbappe emerged as the readers' favourite, receiving 42.86 per cent of the votes, narrowly ahead of Messi, who polled 40.48 per cent. Going into the final, Mbappe leads the scoring charts with 10 goals, while Messi has eight and still has an opportunity to add to his tally against Spain.

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Norway's Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane received 9.52 per cent and 7.14 per cent of the votes, respectively.

With the World Cup final set to decide the champions, it remains to be seen whether the predictions of Onmanorama readers prove accurate.