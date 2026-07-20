The contrast in footballing philosophies in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup should have upset the Argentine supporters. It must have, at the same time, felt liberating for the Spanish faithful and frustrated the neutral game watchers, who expected Lionel Messi to bow out in style rather than surrender meekly as he did.

The 1-0 result, following substitute Ferran Torres' stunning strike in the 106th minute, does not do justice to a largely one-sided contest. Spain played to win, while Argentina tried not to lose.

Also Read Spain lift World Cup as Ferran Torres sinks Argentina in extra time

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The only Argentine attempt came deep in the second half of extra time. By then, Spain had already made 20 attempts, kept 12 on target and must have wondered how they beat Emiliano Martinez just once. The Aston Villa goalkeeper, hero of the Argentine dream from four years ago, spectacularly kept it alive – only a little longer – in the dying moments of the second half by pushing out a Lamine Yamal freekick.

It was clear from the first whistle that Argentina were going to be the chasers. Spain kept the ball, as they had in every match in the tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s side built from the back, passed around in intricate triangles, and pressed aggressively as soon as the ball was lost. Spain made 878 passes and completed 789, while the Argentinians found each other just 375 times.

In their frustration to retrieve the ball, the South Americans committed 25 fouls, the second-most in a World Cup final, after the 26 they made in the 2022 title clash with France in Qatar. Discipline, or the lack of it, was the only metric Lionel Scaloni’s men dominated in the match. They raked up six yellow cards and a red, which was the consequence of a second booking for Enzo Fernandez. Spain did not get a single card till full-time.

The game exposed Argentina’s over-reliance on Messi, or their urge to channel every key move through their talisman. He had won them the title in 2022 and looked sharper than ever at 39, with eight goals and four assists going into the title clash.

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Messi had a telling influence in every knockout game until the final. He was brilliant in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time win over Cabo Verde in the round of 32. He scored a dramatic late equaliser after setting up Cristian Romero's opener from being 0-2 down to Egypt in the round of 16.

Messi had also come alive with a pair of late assists against England in a 2-1 semifinal win. So, even as he remained in the shadows for the majority of the final match, his teammates must have expected the genius to resurface. That never happened, and the Spanish meeting will go down as the first time Messi failed to create a single chance for his teammates.

Messi took one shot and played not a single key pass across 120 minutes. It was the first time ever that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner went without attempting a single shot in 90 minutes in a final. For once, Messi was not the centre of attraction; he was overshadowed by the Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal. Yamal hit the target twice and sent two through balls into the final third.

Spain seldom erred in possession, and even as they played a few dangerously short back passes, their goalkeeper Unai Simon was alert to the danger of the nearest Argentine and rushed out to clear or recycle.

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Young Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi was in sublime form, effecting six clearances, two tackles, a passing accuracy of 96%, and even a shot on target. Spain’s midfield metronome Rodri made 106 passes, four tackles, and two key passes, besides controlling the tempo with consummate ease.

Spain did not have superstars; they had a system. The name on the back of their shirts did not matter any more than the numbers the wearers generated, in the form of passing accuracy, defensive line breaks, final-third penetration, and so on. Torres replaced Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute and gave them a focal point in attack. Nico Williams came on for Alex Baena, and the left wing was as energetic as ever. Even Rodri was dispensed of when fresh legs were needed in the extra time.

Argentina revolved around Messi like planets around the Sun. Spain, by contrast, revolved around a system that was so powerful that it eclipsed even the brightest star.