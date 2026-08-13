Indian clubs produced mixed results in their bid to reach the AFC Champions League Two group stage, with East Bengal pulling off a stunning comeback while FC Goa suffered a 3-0 defeat to Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag.

FC Goa went down to Arkadag at the Arkadag Stadium on Wednesday, a result that sends the Indian side into the AFC Challenge League, the third tier of Asian club football. Arkadag, meanwhile, secured their place in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 group stage.

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Goa bow out

After a goalless first half, Arkadag took control after the break, scoring three goals in a 17-minute spell.

Meylis Diniyew opened the scoring in the 58th minute after Yazgylych Gurbanov's cross found Didar Durdyyew inside a crowded penalty area. Durdyyew's effort slipped through FC Goa goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj's grasp and crossed the line.

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Rahman Myratberdiyew doubled the advantage seven minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball before surging into the box and calmly finishing past the advancing Raj.

Arzuwguly Sapargulyyew completed the scoring in the 75th minute with a superb free-kick, curling the ball into the top-right corner and leaving Raj rooted to the spot.

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East Bengal stage stunning comeback

East Bengal, however, produced a dramatic late turnaround against Kuwait's Al Arabi SC, winning 4-1 after extra time at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The new-look home side under Antonio Lopez Habas looked destined for an early exit after Anayo Iwuala put Al Arabi ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Jay Gupta's 90th-minute equaliser changed the complexion of the match. East Bengal, playing with an all-Indian defence in the absence of Spanish centre-back Nacho Monsalve, then took complete control in extra time against the Kuwait Premier League runners-up.

Captain Mohammed Rashid put East Bengal ahead in the 108th minute before substitute David Lalhlansanga added a third in the 117th. Rohit Danu completed the comeback in the first minute of stoppage time in extra time.

East Bengal won the Indian Super League last season, their first top-flight title in 22 years, to qualify for the continental competition.

They will now enter the West Region group stage of the AFC Champions League Two, the second tier of Asian club football.

The group stage will feature 16 teams playing in a round-robin format, with each side facing home-and-away fixtures.