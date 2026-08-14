India have withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, choosing to prioritise their high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October.

"We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup," All India Football Federation (AIFF) deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan said. The decision means India will miss the opportunity to face some of Southeast Asia's leading teams in the FIFA-sanctioned tournament.

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The inaugural tournament was conceived as a new international competition for teams from the ASEAN region, with India invited to participate as one of the non-ASEAN teams.

India had initially accepted FIFA's invitation to participate in the new tournament and were subsequently drawn in Division 1 Group A alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The competition is scheduled to be played during the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window.

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However, India's commitment to play Brazil on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium created a scheduling clash.

The AIFF had earlier explored the possibility of fielding a separate or developmental squad in the ASEAN Cup, but has now opted to withdraw altogether and use the international window for friendlies.

The match against Brazil was officially announced last month.

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Meanwhile, reports on Thursday suggested that India are exploring friendlies against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cabo Verde and Iran among the sides being discussed. However, those fixtures have not yet been officially confirmed by the AIFF.

The AIFF's decision marks a significant change from its plans earlier this year, when it had accepted FIFA's invitation and signed the participation agreement.

India, who failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, have struggled to secure regular high-quality opposition in recent years.

(With PTI inputs)