Kochi: With the ISL season barely a month away, Kerala Blasters fans are still waiting for a crucial answer: will their team take the field this time? The financially troubled club, which is now up for sale, has little time to resolve its ownership crisis, rebuild its squad and prepare for the October 10 kick-off.

There is no official indication that the Blasters will miss the season. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is also proceeding on the assumption that the club will participate in the new campaign. Behind the scenes, meanwhile, there are indications that the Yellow Army is more likely than not to be back on the pitch when the season begins.

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Takeover talks enter final stretch

Much of the uncertainty surrounding the club stems from its ownership. The takeover process has entered its final stages, with a formal agreement expected to be signed soon.

A consortium involving a Bengaluru-based Malayali entrepreneur is reportedly in talks to acquire the club. The group is also said to include non-resident Indians and an Arab businessman. Negotiations over the financial terms and legal formalities are understood to be continuing.

Westwood likely to remain as coach

Ashley Westwood is likely to continue as head coach if the takeover goes through as expected. The Englishman took charge midway through last season, when the Blasters were languishing near the bottom of the table and facing the prospect of an early exit.

Westwood oversaw a remarkable turnaround, restoring confidence in the squad, giving the team a more attacking identity and helping the Blasters climb from 13th to eighth.

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A continuation under Westwood would give him something he did not have last season — time. With a full pre-season and greater freedom to shape the squad, he could build a team around his preferred style from the outset.

Who’s left in the squad?

Building a competitive squad, however, could prove a much bigger challenge. The uncertainty surrounding the club has already triggered a player exodus, with several familiar faces leaving and only a handful of established players remaining, including captain Adrian Luna.

Luna's return after spending last season on loan with an Indonesian club has provided a major boost. But the departures have been significant. Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who had been with the Blasters for several years, is among those who have left. Franco and Kevin Yoke, who played important roles in last season's turnaround, have also moved on.

The squad is not entirely depleted. Promising players such as Vibin Mohanan and Ebin Yesudas remain, giving Westwood a base around which to build.

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With barely a month left before the ISL kick-off, every day lost could make the rebuilding process more difficult. Unless new players arrive soon, the Blasters risk entering the season underprepared.

There are some encouraging signs. The club is believed to have reached verbal agreements with several players, including veteran goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and Malayali footballer Mohammed Sinan.

For Kerala Blasters, the immediate priority is clear: complete the ownership transition, strengthen the squad and give Westwood enough time to prepare the team. If those pieces fall into place quickly, the Yellow Army could yet begin the new ISL season with renewed optimism.