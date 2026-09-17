

Kochi: A name etched in the hearts of the Kerala football community, but bearing feelings of sorrow on an unholy night in Kaloor, Debjit Majumdar will step on the grass of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium once again. The 38-year-old comes back as a seasoned presence for Forca Kochi FC, this time to savour some Malayali love with a short stint late in his career. The club has officially confirmed the signing.

Majumder comes with a wealth of experience from his illustrious career, having played for some of the biggest clubs in Indian football. The goalkeeper joins as a free agent to bring some stability at the back for a club which conceded the most (22) in the previous season. With the league introducing a ‘zero draw’ policy this season, Forca Kochi moved strategically, foreseeing that penalty specialist Majumder could come in handy when the game goes to shootouts.

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A heroic display in the final

Majumder is always remembered for his iconic penalty save in the final of Indian Super League 2016. The goalkeeper featured for Atletico de Kolkata in the final. Having picked the wrong direction, Majumder managed to stretch his leg out of pure intuition to save Cedric Hengbert’s match-deciding penalty, leaving thousands of Blasters fans in tears.

“Looking back to 2016, it was a special moment for me to save the decisive penalty against Kerala Blasters, especially since it was my first ISL title. The feeling of winning it in front of a packed stadium in Kochi, when even larger crowds outside the stadium were watching the game on big screens, makes it even more special,” said Majumder.

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Kochi becomes a new home

“I am glad to have received an offer from Super League Kerala. I have been to Kochi many times before, and I am in love with the city. So many fans wholeheartedly love football here, and I have always wanted to experience the support, playing for these people once in my career,” said the goalkeeper.

Forca Kochi and expectations for the season

“I feel good to have signed for Forca Kochi and am very grateful for the chance I am presented with. I’m determined to do my best to get some good results this season,” said Majumder.

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“We have built a great side this season. There are a lot of talented young boys in the squad this time, belonging to the 2004, 05’ and 06’ batches. These local lads show great quality and are a promise for the future of Indian football. This tournament comes as a big opportunity for them. I’ll make sure to put my experience to use and guide these youngsters.”