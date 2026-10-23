Kochi: Minister KM Shaji has written to the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) seeking its views on the lease terms for allotting the Kaloor International Stadium to Kerala Blasters FC, as well as possible avenues to lower the proposed rent. With a response from the GCDA expected today, the club hopes to soon kick-start ticket sales for their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) matches.

Club representatives met the Minister in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday to formally appeal for a rent reduction. The Blasters are scheduled to play their first home fixture of the season on the 25th.

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The previous GCDA Executive Committee had fixed the daily stadium rent at ₹9.25 lakh plus applicable taxes, in addition to a security deposit of ₹1 crore. Seeking relief from these steep terms, the club turned to the state government. MLA TJ Vinod has also urged the Minister to intervene.

While the GCDA Executive Committee is legally empowered to grant concessions of up to ₹1 lakh, the committee and its chairman were dissolved following the change in government. The responsibility now rests with the state government to appoint a new chairman and reconstitute the committee, a process that has been facing indefinite delays.

