Madrid: An unfortunate event unfolded in the Spanish Segunda Division (second division) as CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday. The demise came after the 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision during a league match against Andorra.

The game was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed after a clash with the opposition goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the forward in the chest with his knee.

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De Miguel lay on the pitch as players from both teams immediately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card. Medical staff treated De Miguel on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club said in a statement posted on X.

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"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

Andorra said in a statement that they "share the pain" with Tenerife, and have requested to postpone their next fixture against RCD Mallorca, which was due to take place on Sunday. "I'm sorry with all my heart. Rest in peace, Jesus," Andorra President and former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique wrote on social media.

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De Miguel was born in Madrid in 1996. The forward joined Tenerife from Castellon ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and scored 11 goals last season.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday, including fixtures in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that a period of silence will be observed before all European games this week.

The Spanish police have opened an investigation for a possible involuntary manslaughter charge. Judicial authorities in the Canary Islands confirmed the investigation into De Miguel's death was a routine procedure, as any death deemed non-natural under Spanish law automatically triggers a judicial inquiry.

(With Reuters input).