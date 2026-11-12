Auckland: The Indian men's national football team suffered a hefty 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in their first international friendly match of the November FIFA window here on Thursday.

In what was their first-ever match in New Zealand, India conceded five minutes into the first half after an own goal from Bijoy Varghese opened the scoring. Jesse Randall struck a brace to increase the lead, leaving India in a three-goal deficit at the half-time mark. Premier League striker Chris Wood found the net in the 57th minute while Lachlan Bayliss scored from a sumptuous volley, securing a resounding win for the home side.

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The problems at the back continue for Khalid Jamal’s side, as they conceded 15 goals in their last three fixtures, which included friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay. Making his first national team appearance since last June, India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was the silver lining in a rather gloomy day for India, having made a string of fine saves, including a second-half penalty to keep the scoreline from worsening.

Kaith’s remarkable performance began with flying across to deny Matthew Garbett from distance. The All Whites continued to dictate the tempo with India not seeing much of the ball, though Kaith ensured they remained in the contest for much of the opening half. He made an acrobatic save from a header in the 25th minute and bravely came off his line to deny Randall moments later.

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Kaith’s most impressive intervention came around the half-hour mark. Randall burst into the box, where the Indian goalkeeper blocked his initial effort before recovering quickly to palm away the rebound.

In the second half, substitute Mehtab stepped up to produce a few key defensive blocks, while Kaith continued to weather the New Zealand shots to keep the score at five. India conceded a spot kick as the ball ricocheted off Akash Mishra’s hand while trying to defend a cross. The 30-year-old stood tall in the 78th minute, diving full-stretch to deny Bill Tuiloma's penalty before rising again to keep out the rebound.

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Both sides will meet again in Christchurch on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs).