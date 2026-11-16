Belgium's all-time leading goal-scorer Romelu Lukaku announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday. After a 16-year career in which he scored 94 goals in 135 games, the 33-year-old striker is the fifth-highest scorer in men's international football history.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible," Lukaku posted on his Instagram handle.

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“I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment,” he added.

Lukaku played in four World Cups and three European Championships, while helping Belgium finish third at the 2018 World Cup during their most successful period. He was an unused substitute in Belgium's 4-1 home win over Italy in the Nations League on Sunday.

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After starting his club career with Belgian side ASC Anderlecht, Lukaku built his European legacy in spells with Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Napoli. He currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce.