Kerala women complete hat-trick at national volleyball

Bhubaneswar: Kerala women beat arch-rivals Railways to clinch their third successive national volleyball title here on Thursday.

Kerala led by K S Jini and coached by C S Sadananadan won 25-20, 27-25, 25-13 to complete their first hat-trick in the competition. Kerala had got the better of Railways in the last two finals too.

It was their 13 triumph overall at the nationals.

Kerala men edged out Railways 36-38, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a two-hour thriller to finish third.

Haryana outplayed Assam 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 to win the men’s title.

