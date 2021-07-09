Five from Kerala for national volleyball camp

Five players from Kerala have been summoned for the national camp ahead of the Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship.



Attackers Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal and Shon T John, blocker Akhin and setter Muthuswamy have been selected from the national championship held at Bhubaneswar in March.

Meanwhile, former state coach Bijoy Babu has been called up to be the assistant coach of the U-19 men's team that will be preparing in Bhubaneswar for the Worlds to be held in Tehran from August 25 to September 2.