Sreejesh, Deepika recommended for Khel Ratna

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh and former women's player Deepika were on Saturday nominated by Hockey India (HI) for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.



Men's team player Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur have been nominated for the Arjuna Award, while former India players R P Singh and Sanggai Ibemhal have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement.



Coaches B J Kariappa and C R Kumar have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.



Sreejesh played a key role in India's silver medal-winning performance at the 2018 Champions Trophy in Breda, the bronze-medal win at the Jakarta Asian Games and the gold-medal win at the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar.



Sreejesh is also the recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri Award in 2017.



Deepika played a key role in the Indian women's team's silver medal-winning performance at the 2018 Asian Games and the Asian Champions Trophy.



Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh (100 international caps), Vandana Katariya (200 international caps) and Navjot Kaur (150 international caps) have been nominated for the Arjuna for their consistent performances in the last few years.



Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam, said, "It was a proud moment when Rani won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award last year and it is with great pride that we are recommending two of the finest hockey players the country has seen -- P R Sreejesh and Deepika -- for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year."