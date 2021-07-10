Super Sunday: Copa America, Wimbledon & Euro 2020 finals telecast schedule

A treat awaits sports lovers in India as the Copa America final, Wimbeldon men's final and Euro 2020 final are slated for Sunday.

The Super Sunday begins with arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina locking horns at the Maracana Stadium to be crowned champions of South America. Argentina are aiming to end a 28-year wait for a major title, while Brazil hope to retain the title on home soil. The final begins at 5.30 am (IST) and will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 2. The live streaming is available on Sony Liv.

Top seed and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic is eyeing to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most number of Grand Slam titles (20). Berrettini is the first Italian to make it to the Wimbledon title clash.

The final will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD 1 and Star Sports Select HD 2 from 6.30 pm.

England and Italy meet in the race to become kings of Europe. England are attempting to win their maiden European Championship, while the Azzurri hope to regain the title after a gap of 53 years.

The final at the Wembley will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 2, while live streaming is available on Sony Liv.