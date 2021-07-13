2008 Olympic champion DeGale's gold medal stolen

Londo: Beijing Olympics middleweight boxing champion James DeGale has appealed for help after his gold medal and MBE were stolen from his parents' house.

The Briton, who is also a two-time IBF super-middleweight champion, said the break-in happened on Sunday during England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

DeGale posted security footage on Instagram of someone walking alongside the house and covering the camera, and said two of his "prize possessions" had been taken.

"They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career," he said. "I am gutted and need my medals back."

DeGale, 35, retired from boxing in February 2019.