When Greg Louganis braved a head injury to win gold at Seoul Olympics | Video

American Greg Louganis braving a head injury to win the 3m Springboard diving gold at Seoul 1988 is one of the everlasting Olympics images.

Louganis' head struck the springboard during the preliminary rounds. He was back in the pool soon after receiving five stitches to head. He went on to win the final by a record margin of 25 points to retain the gold he won at Los Angeles 1984.

Louganis achieved the rare double of winning the 3m Springboard and 10m Platform gold medals in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

Later, in 1995, the legend came out publicly as HIV+. When he had injured his head at Seoul and some blood got into the pool, Louganis said he was "paralysed with fear" that someone might catch the virus, but nobody did.