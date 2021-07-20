GM Nihal's World Cup campaign ends but his good friend Pragg marches on

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2021 10:45 PM IST

Kottayam: While GM Nihal Sarin's campaign in the Chess World Cup ended yesterday in the third round, his good friend and another promising young Indian GM, R Praggnanandhaa has advanced in Sochi, Russia.

The 15-year-old Tamil Nadu player defeated Michal Krasenkow with consecutive wins in the tie-breaker after the Polish GM had won the second classical game to draw the tie level at 1-1.

GM Pentala Harikrishna had already advanced and will be playing Iranian GM Amin Tabatabaei in round four.

RELATED ARTICLES

World Champion Magnus Carlsen had smooth sailing in his third round. The Norwegian super-GM will play Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek in the next round.

Kerala teenager Nihal had been knocked out (1.5-0.5) on Sunday night by Russian GM Dmitry Andreikin.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout