GM Nihal's World Cup campaign ends but his good friend Pragg marches on

Kottayam: While GM Nihal Sarin's campaign in the Chess World Cup ended yesterday in the third round, his good friend and another promising young Indian GM, R Praggnanandhaa has advanced in Sochi, Russia.

The 15-year-old Tamil Nadu player defeated Michal Krasenkow with consecutive wins in the tie-breaker after the Polish GM had won the second classical game to draw the tie level at 1-1.

GM Pentala Harikrishna had already advanced and will be playing Iranian GM Amin Tabatabaei in round four.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen had smooth sailing in his third round. The Norwegian super-GM will play Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek in the next round.

Kerala teenager Nihal had been knocked out (1.5-0.5) on Sunday night by Russian GM Dmitry Andreikin.