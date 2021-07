Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Full schedule of Indians

The battle for Olympic glory begins in Tokyo on Friday. Here is a look at the full schedule of the Indians in the fray. All timings are in IST.

ARCHERY



July 23: 5.30 am: Women's Individual Qualification Rounds (Deepika Kumari); 9.30 am: Men's Individual Qualification Rounds (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai).

July 24: 6 am: Mixed Team Eliminations (Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari).

July 26: 6 am: Men's Team Eliminations (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai).

July 27 to 31: 6 am: Men's and Women's Individual Eliminations; 1 pm: Medal rounds.

ATHLETICS

July 30: 5.30 am: Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Heats (Avinash Sable); 7.25 am: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heats (M P Jabir); 8:10 am: Women's 100m Round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand); 4.30 pm: Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan).

July 31: 6 am: Women's Discus Throw Qualification (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur); 3.40 pm: Men's Long Jump Qualification (M Sreeshankar); 3.5 pm: Women's 100m Semifinal (Dutee Chand - If qualifies); 6.05 pm: Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (If Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani and Subha Venkatesan qualify).

August 1: 5.35 pm: Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinal (M P Jabir - If qualifies).

August 2: 6.50 am: Men's Long Jump Final (M Sreeshankar - if qualifies); 7 am: Women's 200m Round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand); 3.55 pm: Women's 200m Semifinal (Dutee Chand - If qualifies); 4.30 pm: Women's Discus Throw Final (If Seema Punia ot Kamalpreet Kaur qualify); 5.45 pm: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Avinash Sable - if qualifies).

August 3: 5.50 am: Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Annu Rani); 8.50 am: Men's 400m Hurdles Final (MP Jabir - if qualifies); 3.45 pm: Men's Shot Put Qualification (Tajinder Singh Toor); 6.20 pm: Women's 200m Final - (Dutee Chand - if qualifies).

August 4: 5.35 am: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh).

August 5: 7.35 am: Men's Shot Put Final (Tajinder Singh Toor - If qualifies); 1 pm: Men's 20km Race Walk Final (K T Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohila).

August 6: 2 am: Men's 50km Race Walk Final (Gurpreet Singh); 1 pm: Women's 20km Race Walk Final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami); 4.55 pm: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya); 5.20 pm: Women's Javelin Throw Final (Annu Rani - if qualifies).

August 7: 4:30 pm: Men's Javelin Throw Final (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh - if qualifies); 6.20 pm: Men's 4×400m Relay Final (If Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualify).

BADMINTON

July 24: 8.50 am: Men's Doubles Group Stage - Group A (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin); 9:30 am: Men's Singles Group Stage - Group D (Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha).

July 25: 7. 10 am: Women's Singles Group Stage - Group J (P V Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia).

July 26 to 29: 5.30 am: All events: Group Stage Matches (P V Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty).

July 29: 5.30 am: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals (If Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty qualify).

July 30: 5.30 am: Women's Singles Quarterfinals (If PV Sindhu qualifies); 12 pm: Men's Doubles Semifinals (If Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty qualify).

July 31: 5.30 am: Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Sai Praneeth - if qualifies); 2.30 pm: Women's Singles Semifinals (PV Sindhu - if qualifies); 2.30 pm: Men's Doubles Final (If Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty qualify).

August 1: 9.30 am: Men's Singles Semifinals (Sai Praneeth - if qualifies); 5 pm: Women's Singles Final (P V Sindhu - if qualifies).

August 2: 4.30 pm: Men's Singles Final (Sai Praneeth - if qualify).

BOXING

July 24: 8 am: Women's Welterweight Round of 32 (Lovlina Borgohain); 9.54 am: Men's Welterweight Round of 32 (Vikas Krishan).

July 25: 7.30 am: Women's Flyweight Round of 32 (Mary Kom); 8.48 am: Men's Lightweight Round of 32 (Manish Kaushik).

July 26: 7.30 am: Men's Flyweight Round of 32 (Amit Panghal); 9.06 am: Men's Middleweight Round of 32 (Ashish Kumar).

July 27: 7.30 am: Men's Welterweight Round of 16 (Vikas Krishan - if qualifies); 9.36 am: Women's Lightweight Round of 32 (Simranjit Kaur); 10:09 am: Women's Welterweight Round of 32 (Lovlina Borgohain - if qualifies). July 28: 8 am: Women's Middleweight Round of 16 (Pooja Rani).

July 29: 7.30 am: Men's Middleweight Round of 16 (Ashish Kumar - if qualifies); 8.33 am: Men's Super Heavyweight Round of 16 (Satish Kumar); 9.36 am: Women's Flyweight Round of 16 (Mary Kom - if qualifies).

July 30: 7.30 am: Women's Lightweight Round of 16 (Simranjit Kaur - if qualifies).

July 31 to August 8: All Categories (Final Rounds and Medal bouts - if boxers qualify).

EQUESTRIAN

July 30: 5 am: Eventing Individual Qualifier (Fouaad Mirza).

FENCING

July 26: 5.30 am: Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 (Bhavani Devi); 4.20 pm: Women's Sabre Individual Medal Matches (Bhavani Devi - if qualifies).

GOLF

July 29-August 1: 4 am: Men's Individual Strokeplay (Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane).

August 4-7: 4 am: Women's Individual Strokeplay (Aditi Ashok).

GYMNASTICS

July 25: 6.30 am: Women's Artistic Gymnastics Qualification (Pranati Nayak).

July 29 to August 3: 2 pm: Women's Artistic Gymnastics All-Round and Events Finals (Pranati Nayak - if qualifies).

HOCKEY

July 24: 6.30 am: Men's Pool A: India vs New Zealand; 5.15 pm: Women's Pool A: India vs Netherlands.

July 25: 3 pm: Men's Pool A: India vs Australia.

July 26: 5.45 pm: Women's Pool A: India vs Germany.

July 27: 6.30 am: Men's Pool A: India vs Spain.

July 28 6.30 am: Women's Pool A: India vs Great Britain.

July 29: 6 am: Men's Pool A: India vs Argentina.

July 30: 8.15 am: Women's Pool A: India vs Ireland; 3 pm: Men's Pool A: India vs Japan.

July 31: 8.45 am: Women's Pool A: India vs South Africa.

August 1: 6 am: Men's Quarterfinals - if India qualify.

August 2: 6 am: Women's Quarterfinals - if India qualify.

August 3: 7 am: Men's Semifinals - if India qualify.

August 4: 7 am: Women's Semifinals - if India qualify.

August 5: 7 am: Men's bronze medal match; 3.30 pm: Men's gold medal match.

August 6: 7 am: Women's bronze medal match 3.30 pm: Women's gold medal match.

JUDO

July 24: 7.30 am: Women's 48kg Elimination Round of 32 (Sushila Devi).

ROWING

July 24: 7.50 am: Men's lightweight double sculls Heats (Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh.

SAILING

July 25 8.35 am: Women's Laser Redial - Race 1 (Nethra Kumanan); 11.05 am: Men's Laser - Race 1 (Vishnu Saravanan).

July 27: 11.20 am: Men's 49er - Race 1 (K C Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar).

SHOOTING

July 24: 5 am: Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela); 7.15 am: Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela - if qualify); 9.30 am: Men's 10m Air Pistol Qualification (Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma); 12 pm: Men's 10m Air Pistol Final (Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma - if qualify).

July 25: 5.30 am: Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification (Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal); 6 am: Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1 (Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan); 7.45 am: Women's 10m Air Pistol Final (Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal - if qualify); 9.30 am: Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar); 12 pm: Men's 10m Air Rifle Final (Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar - if qualify). July 26: 6.30 am: Men's Skeet Qualification Day 2 (Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan); 12 pm: Men's Skeet Final (Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan - if qualify).

July 27: 5.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification (Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal); 7.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze medal match (Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal - if qualify); 8:05 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match (Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal - if qualify); 9.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification (Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan & Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil); 11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle mixed team bronze medal match (Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan & Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil - if qualify); 12.20 pm: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team gold medal match (Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan & Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil - if qualify).

July 29: 5.30 am: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision (Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat).

July 30: 5.30 am: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid (Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat); 11.20 am: Women's 25m Pistol Final (Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat - if qualify).

July 31: 8.30 am: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification (Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant); 12.30 pm: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final (Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant - if qualify).

August 2: 8 am: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification (Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh); 1.20 pm: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final (Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh - if qualify).

SWIMMING

July 25: 3.32 pm: Women's 100m Backstroke Heats (Maana Patel); 3.52 pm: Men's 200m Freestyle Heats (Sajan Prakash); 4:49 pm: Men's 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj).

July 26: 7:07 am: Men's 200m Freestyle SemiFinals (Sajan Prakash - if qualifies); 8:01 am: Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals (Srihari Nataraj - if qualifies); 8:23 am: Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals (Maana Patel - if qualifies); 3:59 pm: Men's 200m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash).

July 27: 8.05 am: Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals (Sajan Prakash - if qualifies).

July 29: 4.20 pm: Men's 100m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash).

July 30: 7 am: Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals (Sajan Prakash - if qualifies).

TABLE TENNIS

July 24 5.30 am: Men's and Women's Singles Round 1 (G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee); 7.45 am: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra).

July 25: 6.30 am: Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals (Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra - if qualify); 10.30 am: Men's and Women's Singles Round 2 (G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee); 4.30 pm: Mixed Doubles Semifinals (Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra - if qualify).

July 26: 6.30 am & 11 am: Men's and Women's Singles Round 2 & 3 (G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee); 4.30 pm: Mixed Doubles bronze medal match (Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra - if qualify); 5.30 pm: Mixed Doubles gold medal match (Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra - if qualify).

July 27: 1 pm: Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16 (G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - if qualify).

TENNIS

July 24 to August 1: Women's Doubles: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina; Men's Singles: Sumit Nagal,

WEIGHTLIFTING

July 24: 10.20 am: Women's 49kg medal round (Mirabai Chanu).

WRESTLING

August 3: 8 am: Women's Freestyle 62kg Round of 16 and Quarterfnals (Sonam Malik); 3 pm: Women's Freestyle 62kg Semifinals (Sonam Malik - if qualifies).

August 4: 7.30 am: Women's Freestyle 62kg Repechages (Sonam Malik - if qualifies); 8 am: Men's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarterfinals (Ravi Kumar Dahiya); 8 am: Men's Freestyle 86kg Round of 16 and Quarterfinals (Deepak Punia); 8 am: Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarterfinals (Anshu Malik); 2.45 pm: Men's Freestyle 57kg Semifinals (Ravi Kumar Dahiya - if qualifies); 2.45 pm: Men's Freestyle 86kg Semifinals (Deepak Punia - if qualifies); 2.45 pm: Women's Freestyle 57kg Semifinals (Anshu Malik - if qualifies); 4.30 pm: Women's Freestyle 62kg bronze & gold medal bouts (Sonam Malik - if qualifies).

August 5: 7.30 am: Men's Freestyle 57kg Repechages (Ravi Kumar Dahiya - if qualifies); 7.30 am: Men's Freestyle 86kg Repechages (Deepak Punia - if qualifies); 7.30 am: Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechages (Anshu Malik - if qualifies); 8 am: Women's Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 and Quarterfinals (Vinesh Phogat); 2.45 pm: Women's Freestyle 53kg Semifinals (Vinesh Phogat - if qualifies); 4 pm: Men's Freestyle 57kg bronze & gold medal matches (Ravi Kumar Dahiya - if qualifies); 4 pm: Men's Freestyle 86kg bronze & gold medal bouts (Deepak Punia - if qualifies); 4 pm: Women's Freestyle 57kg bronze & gold medal bouts (Anshu Malik - if qualifies).

August 6: 7.30 am: Women's Freestyle 53kg Repechages (Vinesh Phogat - if qualifies); 8 am: Men's Freestyle 65kg Round of 16 and Quarterfinals (Bajrang Punia); 8 am: Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 and Quarterfinals (Seema Bisla); 2:45 pm: Men's Freestyle 65kg Semifinals (Bajrang Punia - if qualifies); 2.45 pm: Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinals (Seema Bisla - if qualifies); 4.30 pm: Women's Freestyle 53kg bronze & gold medal bouts (Vinesh Phogat - if qualifies).

August 7: 3.15 pm: Men's Freestyle 65kg Repechages (Bajrang Punia - if qualifies); 3:15 pm: Women's Freestyle 50kg Repechages (Seema Bisla - if qualifies); 4 pm: Men's Freestyle 65kg bronze & gold medal bouts (Bajrang Punia - if qualifies); 4 pm: Women's Freestyle 50kg bronze & gold medal bouts (Seema Bisla - if qualifies).