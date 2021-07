Following is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday. All timings in IST.

BADMINTON



Women’s singles bronze medal match. P V Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (CHI), 5 pm

BOXING

Men's Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs B Jalolov (UZB), 9.36 am

EQUESTRIAN



Individual eventing, Fouaad Mirza, 5.30 am

GOLF



Men’s individual, Udhayan Mane, 4 am

HOCKEY

Men's quarterfinals, India vs Great Britain, 5.30 pm