Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Thursday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2021 08:06 PM IST

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. All timings in IST.

ARCHERY

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination, Atanu Das, 7.31 am

RELATED ARTICLES

BADMINTON

Women's singles, round of 16, P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt, 6.15 am

BOXING

Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg), round of 16, 8.48 am

Women's flyweight, round of 16, Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia,  3.36 pm

GOLF

Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, 4 am

HOCKEY

Men's pool match, India vs Argentina, 6 am

ROWING

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B, 5.20 am

SAILING

Laser Men Race 7 & 8, 8.35 am onwards

49er Men Race 5 & 6, 8.35 am onwards 

Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8, 8.45 am onwards 

SHOOTING

25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, 5.30 am

SWIMMING

Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2, Sajan Prakash, 4.16 pm

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout