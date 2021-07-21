Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Telecast details

The Tokyo Olympics begin on Friday. The Opening Ceremony will start at 4.30 pm ((IST). Boxing icon M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh are India's flagbearers.

Where to watch

The Opening Ceremony can be watched in Sony Sports Networks.

Time & date

The opening ceremony will take place from 4.30 pm (IST) on Friday.

Live streaming

The ceremony will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

'Sobering' show

Tokyo's grand opening on Friday will be a scaled down affair, a "sobering" performance, Marco Balich, longtime opening ceremonies executive producer, and now a senior advisor to the Tokyo ceremonies executive producer, told Reuters in an interview.

"It will be a much more sobering ceremony. Nevertheless with beautiful Japanese aesthetics. Very Japanese but also in sync with the sentiment of today, the reality," Balich, who was in charge of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, said.

"We have to do our best to complete this unique and hopefully the only one of its kind Olympics."

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have cast a large shadow over an event that, having already been postponed last year because of the pandemic, will now take place without spectators.

Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks.

So far there have been 67 cases of COVID-19 infections in Japan among those accredited for the Games since July 1, when many athletes and officials started arriving.

This has also affected the Opening Ceremony, with not all athletes present at the teams' parade as many fly in just before their competitions and leave shortly after to avoid contacts as much as possible.

Instead of more than 10,000 athletes marching into a capacity-crowd stadium as usual, the team parade will be smaller, in a largely empty Tokyo Olympic stadium bar a few hundred officials, and with tight social distancing rules.



"There will be several hundred marshals to guide the athletes for the parade. The opening ceremony in a way is going to be unique and focus only on the athletes," Balich said.

"That (pandemic) of course has consequences. Mass choreography is not happening obviously, because of COVID-19," he said.

"The number in Rio was 12,600 athletes and officials at the parade. I fear there will be fewer this time. That already gives a serious distance between the athletes in the stadium," said Balich, who also produced the ceremony for Turin's 2006 winter Olympics among others.

(With inputs from Reuters)