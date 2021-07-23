Crowd will be sorely missed at Olympics: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu from Tokyo



How many times have I been to Japan before? This was the first question that popped into my head when I touched down in Tokyo on Sunday to participate in the Olympics. I could not remember it correctly. But one thing is certain; this country holds a special place in my heart and I've always enjoyed being here. It is the land of Nozomi Okuhara, one of my fiercest competitors on court and a great friend off it.



I couldn't believe that two years had passed since I last visited Japan. The last time I came here was in July 2019 to take part in the Japan Open. Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed us of a lot!

The Tokyo 2020 Games will happen mostly behind closed doors. All the Games participants including me will be sorely missing the crowd. We all feed off the energy of the passionate spectators as they egg you on to do your best when you feel you are done. Definitely, the adrenaline and the vibe help us push harder. Recently, I have played some tournaments in empty stadiums and I hope it will help me cope with the 'new normal'.

In the past, I attended the Olympics Games with the sole aim of winning a medal, but this time I also have to be extra cautious to protect myself from the coronavirus. The organisers have made arrangements for us to train safely. Thankfully, I was able to start training immediately after landing in Tokyo.

As my first match is scheduled for Sunday, I will not be attending Friday's Opening Ceremony. I'm aiming for the Olympic gold that I narrowly missed in Rio. However, five years have passed and things have changed a lot since. There are some new players who may throw up new challenges. I'm confident that I will be able to live up to the expectations of my countrymen.