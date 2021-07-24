Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Deepika Kumari-Pravin Jadhav enter quarterfinals

PTI
Published: July 24, 2021 07:56 AM IST

Tokyo: India experienced a perfect start to their archery campaign at the Olympics on Saturday as the mixed duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav bounced back to knock out Chinese Taipei and book a quarterfinal berth here.

Trailing 1-3 after they lost the first set by one point, Team India needed to win the third set to save their fortunes and the duo, who were shooting together at international level for the first time, showed perfect coordination to seal the issue 5-3 in style.

Later in the day, the Indian pair will face top seed Korea in the mixed pair section, which is making its Olympics debut at Tokyo. 

