Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Wednesday

Here is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.
ARCHERY
Men's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine), 7.31 am
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC), 12. 30 pm
Women's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan), 2.14 pm
BADMINTON
Women's group stage – P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong), 7.30 am
Men's singles group stage – B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), 2.30 pm
BOXING
Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) – Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria), 2.33 pm
HOCKEY
Women's pool match – India women vs Great Britain, 6.30 am