From Brennen College to Tokyo 2020, the inspiring journey of fencer Bhavani Devi

The first-ever fencer to represent India at the Olympics, C A Bhavani Devi is also the first Indian to win a bout at the Games. Although she was knocked out from the Tokyo Games, going down to Rio Olympics semifinalist Manon Brunet of France in the second round, the 27-year-old sabre fencer from Chennai impressed one and all with her never-say-die attitude.

Bhavani Devi, ranked No. 42 in the world, has a Kerala connection. She did her graduation from Government Brennen College in Thalassery and can speak Malayalam fluently. She is a product of the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Centre in Thalassery, one of the very few institutions in the country that has facilities for training in fencing.

In fact, it was all accidental. While in Class VI, Bhavani Devi decided to join the sports training camp organised by her school, but the real motive was to bunk classes. The 11-year-old enrolled for fencing since slots in the other sports were already taken and the only option left was fencing. Some of the teachers tried to dissuade her from taking up the sport, reminding her of the huge expenses involved. But the young girl was adamant. She lied to them about her father's income and seriously pursued the sport, proving all the naysayers wrong.

In an interview with Manorama, Bhavani Devi talks about her journey as a fencer so far.



The entire country is celebrating your first-round win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics like a podium finish. How do you feel?



It is a great feeling. I really feel proud to be a sportsperson. There has been a general notion that nobody cares about fencing in India. Often people would come up to me and tell me that I would have pursued some other sport if I wanted to win a medal. When I won medals at major tournaments, including the Asian championship, I had to explain to my friends about the sport. However, when I qualified for the Olympics, they realised that I was not fooling around.



You come from a middle-class family from Washermenpet in north Chennai. How did you manage to pursue one of the most expensive sports?



I'm grateful to my family who stood behind me like a rock. Initially, as I had no money to buy the equipment, I trained with swords made of bamboo. I played with real weapons only during competitions. I used to train with a hanging dummy mask at home due to lack of proper facilities.



The decision to join the SAI Centre in Thalassery was a turning point in my career. Kerala is my second home. I studied at Brennen College and I have good memories of the place. As I was busy practicing and attending coaching classes, I could not really enjoy my college life. I learned Malayalam from my Keralite hostel-mates. I miss those days.

