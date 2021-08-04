Tokyo 2020: Indian women lose to Argentina in hockey, to play for bronze

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2021 03:31 PM IST Updated: August 04, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Argentina players celebrate their second goal. Photo: AFP

Tokyo: India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semifinals of the women's hockey competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Wednesday. They will play Great Britain for the bronze on Friday (7 am IST) while the South Americans will clash with the Dutch for the gold medal.

India gained an early lead through Gurjit Kaur, but captain Maria Noel Barrionuev struck in the second and third quarters to win it for Argentina.

India pulled off an upset 1-0 win over Australia to enter the semifinals of the mega event for the first time. Argentina too scored a surprise 3-0 victory against Germany to seal their place in the last-four stage.

 

India, led by Rani Rampal, had lost their first three matches to the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain before turning it around with wins over Ireland, South Africa and Australia.

