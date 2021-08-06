Mohanlal, once a champion wrestler, rejoices at Ravi Kumar Dahiya's silver feat

It was painful to see the deep bite mark on wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's bicep after his semifinal bout against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev. However, I'm certain that Ravi Kumar should not have felt the pain as he fought bravely, looking for an opportunity to throw and pin the opponent to the mat. Nothing can distract you when you are fully focussed on the task at hand. When you are inside the ring taking on an opponent, you will forget about everything else. Your heart, mind and body need to be fully focused on what you do. That's the magic of wrestling.

Ravi Kumar was immersed in the game, so much so that he might have taken notice of the bite only after the match. He was very close to creating history and achieving a childhood dream. He might have felt the chants and cheers of one billion people inundating his ears.

I have no doubt that I'm better at concentrating because of my association with wrestling in my formative years. I was training at the Veerakerala Gymkhana in Vanchiyoor when a well-wisher advised me to try my hands at wrestling. I went on to win the inter-collegiate championship twice and the inter-university title once. After becoming an actor, I have had the opportunity to flaunt my wrestling skills in some movies. The sport has always fascinated me.

In the semifinal, Ravi Kumar was trailing 2-9 at one point, but he turned the match around by pinning the Kazakh wrestler. To win six points on the trot and have his opponent pinned to win by fall in the final move, one needs nerves of steel.

In the final, Ravi Kumar was up against two-time world champion Zaur Uguev. The Russian was an experienced campaigner. His superior skills and confidence were reflected on his performance. He might have had better training facilities when he took up the the sport. Modern technologies like video analysis might have helped him attain the highest possible level in his chosen discipline. Unfortunately, our athletes don't enjoy such privileges.

Ravi Kumar's stunning win in the semifinal speaks volumes about his resoluteness and strength of character. Also, his loss in the final lays bare the shortcomings in the functioning of our facilities at the grassroots. However, that hard-fought silver does glitter like gold. His stupendous feat will definitely inspire the next generation of wrestlers from across the country. It is their self-belief that is soaring high along with the tricolour.