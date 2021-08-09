UAE-based Keralite entrepreneur announces Rs 1 crore for Sreejesh

Thiruvananthapuram: P R Sreejesh has yet again been appreciated for taking Indian men's hockey to "newer heights" by helping it secure the Olympic bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.



Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of UAE-based, VPS Healthcare on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Sreejesh



Sreejesh, who hails from Kochi, pulled off a stunning save in the last few seconds of the match resulting in the bronze medal after decades for India.



"Through his outstanding performance at the Olympics, Sreejesh has brought joy to Indians around the world. As a fellow Malayali, I take tremendous pride in his achievement. Thanks to his efforts, the interest in hockey has been renewed. His performance, along with that of the entire Indian hockey team, will serve as encouragement for hundreds of youths in the country," said Shamsheer, who is also the son-in-law of LuLu Group chairman and managing director M A Yusuff Ali.



Sreejesh thanked Shamsheer for his message and the gesture of appreciation.



"Dr Shamsheer has congratulated the entire team for this great achievement and offered his support to us. The announcement of the reward caught me by surprise. A reward for winning a medal in the Olympics is delightful news and I feel very fortunate to be the recipient," said Sreejesh.



Sreejesh will be presented with the cash prize at a special function in Kochi later this month.

