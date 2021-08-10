Kochi: Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh was given a rousing reception upon arrival at the Nedumbassery Airport here on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper, who was one of the stars of the Indian men's hockey team that defeated Germany 5-4 in a pulsating bronze-medal match last week in Tokyo, was greeted by hundreds, including Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman.

Later, Sreejesh and his wife Aneesha took an open-jeep ride to their home at Kizhakkambalam in the Ernakulam district, with thousands cheering him en route.

Addressing media persons and fans that gathered around to get a glimpse of their hero, Sreejesh said that the “unbelievable” reception made his success even sweeter.

“After winning the bronze the players all sat around talking about what might be the reception back home,” Sreejesh said. “When we won (a bronze) in the Asian Games (2018) there was a great reception but this one was unbelievable.”

'Expecting hockey to be more popular in Kerala'

Sreejesh is hoping that his success will change people's mindset toward the sport in Kerala.

“Hockey is a good sport, once you play it, you will get addicted to it. I hope that this medal will inspire more parents to send their children for hockey,” said Sreejesh.

He added that he has been getting calls from many in Kerala saying they are proud to call themselves hockey players now.

'I was worried about my father'

Sreejesh said that he wasn't as tensed on the field as he was when he learned about his father's anxiousness in the final moments of the bronze medal match.

A video of Sreejesh's father Raveendran sitting nervously, hands pressed against his chest, during the match has gone viral. Sreejesh said he saw it later and was worried.

“My father is a heart patient and I was concerned about his health when I saw that,” said the former Indian captain who has dedicated his success to his father.

The nervy six seconds!

When Germany won a penalty corner with six seconds remaining in the bronze-medal match that India was winning 5-4, Indian hockey lovers were all worried.

But Sreejesh has said that he was more focused than ever during those dying moments of the match.

“They got a penalty corner in the last six seconds and we have 40 seconds to prepare for it. In this period there is a lot that a goalkeeper has to do. I have to organise the defence, guess where the striker might hit, think about where to place my leg, whom to observe and so on,” said Sreejesh as the crowd listened intently.

“I have been playing hockey for 21 years. I knew that I had to put to use all the training that I received until then. The only thing in my mind was that no matter what I do, I shouldn't let that ball get past me,” said the 35-year-old to which the gathering responded with thunderous applause.

Future plans?

Sreejesh has already said that he is not contemplating retiring. However, he isn't aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics just yet. “Paris is a long way away, first we have to focus on the Asian Games (2022 in China) and then there is the World Cup in Odisha (2023).”