Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in discus throw

Tokyo: Yogesh Kathuniya of India won a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56, finishing second with a distance of 44.38m in the final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games here on Monday.



Brazil's Santos doe Claudiney Batista bagged the gold with a new Paralympic Games record of 45.59m while Cuba's Leonardo Alandana Diaz took bronze with a best throw of 43.36m.



Kathuniya, the 24-year-old from Delhi who suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which resulted in impaired coordination in his limbs, was in gold medal position till Batista achieved 44.57m in his first throw as the seventh athlete in order of throws.



In Standing or Seated Discus Throw, each participant makes all his/her six throws at one go before the next participant in the order gets his chance.



The Brazilian produced his best effort of 45.59m in his sixth and last throw to set a Paralympic Games record.



Kathuniya, who achieved his season's best on Monday had to be satisfied with silver as the Brazilian is the world record holder in this category with a best of 46.58m.