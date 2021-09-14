Online Chess Olympiad: India to play USA in semis

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST Updated: September 14, 2021 08:33 PM IST
The semifinal line-up of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad has been decided with India set to play USA and China taking on Russia.

India stormed into the last-four stage with a convincing victory over Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

After India took the first duel, Ukraine hit back. However, in the tie-breaker, India remained unbeaten and crushed the European side 5-1 to progress.

In the knockout round against Ukraine, B Adhiban defeated Kirill Shevchenko while Dronavalli Harika won against Nataliya Buksa.

Kerala boy Nihal Sarin scored a win over Platon Galperin while Koneru Humpy and Vidit Gujrathi drew their respective ties against Iulija Osmak and Vasyl Ivanchuk in the tie-breakers.

