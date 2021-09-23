Neeraj Chopra gets 'Tokyo' as gift from Bindra

IANS
Published: September 23, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra are the only two Indians to have won individual Olympic gold medals. Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met with Abhinav Bindra and his family in Chandigarh. The javelin star got a puppy named 'Tokyo' as a gift from the Beijing Olympics champion shooter.

"Started my time off by spending a wonderful afternoon with @abhinav_bindra sir and his family. Was able to introduce my medal to its elder sibling from Beijing and also enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Bindra family.

"Thank you sir for hosting us and for introducing me to 'Tokyo', the newest member of the Chopra family!" Chopra wrote on his Instagram handle.

RELATED ARTICLES


Chopra joined Bindra in elite company as India's second individual Olympic gold medalist when he won the javelin final at Tokyo 2020 on August 7.

Earlier, Neeraj had won a gold medal in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018 and was current national record holder with 88.07m throw. He had also won the gold medal in Junior World Championship and set the U-20 World Record with a throw of 86.48m .

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout