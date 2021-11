Indonesia Open: Sindhu battles into semifinals

Bali: India's two-time Olympic medal-winning shuttler P V Sindhu came back from a game down to beat South Korea's Sim Yujin and enter the semifinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament here on Friday.



Third seed Sindhu, the reigning world champion, had to fight hard to get the better of Yujin 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 in the quarterfinal that lasted an hour and six minutes.



The Indian will now play second seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the semifinals of the $850,000 event.



It was not smooth sailing from Sindhu against Yujin. The Indian started confidently racing to a 7-1 lead before the Korean pocketed six straight points to draw the first game level.





But once Yujin took a slender 11-10 lead at the break, she didn't look back and won the game comfortably to grab the early momentum.



The Korean continued in the same vein in the second game and matched Sindhu stroke for stroke till the first seven points before the Indian upped her game.



Sindhu displayed better control and authority over her strokes and engaged her rival in long rallies to surge ahead 14-8 before Yujin fought back.



Sindhu used her vast experience and held her nerves to draw the contest level.



In the decider, Sindhu enjoyed the early exchanges to race to a comfortable 11-4 lead but the Korean secured seven consecutive points to make it 11-11.



Sensing trouble, Sindhu took her game to the next level just at the right time to outwit her rival and seal the match in her favour.