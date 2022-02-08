Prime Volleyball: Bengaluru Torpedoes bounce back to beat Kochi Blue Spikers

Hyderabad: The Bengaluru Torpedoes snatched an incredible 3-2 victory from the jaws of defeat against Kochi Blue Spikers in the fourth match of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Torpedoes took down Kochi Blue Spikers 14-15, 12-15, 15-13, 15-9, 15-14. Bengaluru picked up two points from this match. Bengaluru Torpedoes' Ranjit Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Lavmeet Katariya produced a Super Block and helped the Bengaluru Torpedoes take the lead at 5-3 in the first set. Rohith P effected a fantastic block as the Bengaluru side won a crucial Super Point to take a massive lead at 9-5. However, Captain Karthik and Colton Cowell led a remarkable fightback for Kochi and helped the side win the first set 15-14.

The two sides played out a closely fought contest and were locked at 10-10 in the second set. However, two superb spikes from Cowell helped Kochi win two Super Points in a row and put them in the driver's seat. The Blue Spikers eventually closed out the second set at 15-12 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Kochi team continued to dominate in the third set as Erin Varghese's fabulous spike helped the team take a two-point lead at 6-4. However, the Torpedoes won two Super Points in a row and gained the lead at 9-8. Pankaj Sharma produced a fantastic spike as the Bengaluru team continued to hold the lead. Kochi tried to make a comeback, but the Torpedoes eventually got on board through a calm finish by Varun GS.

The Bengaluru team got itself in a great position at 7-5, but the Blue Spikers kept fighting hard and didn't let the Torpedoes run away with the set. Deepesh Kumar Sinha carried out a fantastic spike but Bengaluru still led at 9-7. A fantastic block by Rohith helped the Torpedoes take a five-point lead at 13-8. Thereafter, Captain Ranjit Singh effected a brilliant block to close out the fourth set for Bengaluru and make it two sets all.

The Blue Spikers took the lead at 5-1 in the final set through a brilliant spike by skipper Karthik. The Torpedoes tried to make a comeback, but Erin Varghese's fantastic spike ensured that the Blue Spikers held the lead at 10-8. However, Bengaluru won a crucial Super Point to level the scores at 13-13. Both sides won one point each before Pankaj Sharma wrapped up the match with a superb spike.

The Calicut Heroes will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League on Wednesday.