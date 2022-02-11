Prime Volleyball: Lavmeet, Pankaj star as Torpedoes edge Black Hawks

Published: February 11, 2022 09:38 PM IST
Action between Bengaluru Torpedoes (blue) and Hyderabad Black Hawks in the Prime Volleyball League at Hyderabad on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes emerged victorious against Hyderabad Black Hawks in a thrilling match at the Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Torpedoes won 15-12, 14-15, 15-12, 11-15, 15-13 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium and picked two points. Bengaluru Torpedoes' Lavmeet Katariya was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Varun GS pulled off a fabulous spike as the Bengaluru Torpedoes took the lead at 8-5 in the first set. Noah Taitano also showed his brilliance as the Torpedoes extended their lead further. A fabulous spike by Rohit Kumar kept the Black Hawks in the contest, but Bengaluru rode on the momentum and eventually drew first blood.

John Joseph EJ pulled off a superb block as the Black Hawks dominated the second set at 6-1. However, fantastic spikes from Pankaj Sharma and Lavmeet Katariya kept the Torpedoes in the contest. Bengaluru won a crucial Super Point to level the scores at 13-13, but Noah Taitano missed a serve and the Black Hawks wrapped up the second set at 15-14.

Katariya effected a brilliant block as the Torpedoes put themselves in a good position at 7-4 in the third set. Amit Gulia tried to keep the Black Hawks in the contest, but Bengaluru eventually closed out the third set at 15-12 and took a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Black Hawks and the Torpedoes played out a neck-to-neck contest in the fourth set as they were locked at 7-7. Praful S pulled off a superb block as the Black Hawks gained the lead at 10-9, but Bengaluru leveled the scores at 10-10 soon after. However, Rohit Kumar's magnificent spike helped the Black Hawks win a crucial Super Point and take the lead at 13-11. Hyderabad won another Super Point and closed out the fourth set at 15-11 to make it two sets all.

The Torpedoes got off to a superb start and took the lead at 7-3 in the final set. Pankaj Sharma produced a couple of fantastic spikes as Bengaluru continued to hold the lead. However, the Black Hawks fought hard and leveled the scores at 12-12. Katariya carried out a crucial spike as the Torpedoes wrapped up the final set at 15-13.

