Prime Volleyball: Chennai Blitz register first victory of season

Hyderabad: Chennai Blitz recorded their first victory in the Prime Volleyball League after defeating Calicut Heroes 15-14, 15-9, 15-14, 10-15, 12-15 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Chennai picked up two points from this match and Chennai Blitz's Bruno Da Silva was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Fernando Gonzalez stood tall for the Chennai Blitz as the team took the lead at 7-5 in the first set. Thereafter, spikes from Jerome Vinith and Ajithlal C helped the Calicut Heroes level the scores at 9-9. David Lee produced a fantastic spike to help the Heroes win a Super Point and take the lead at 13-12. However, the Blitz fought hard and closed out the first set at 15-14 through a fantastic serve by Bruno Da Silva.

The Heroes made a few unforced errors as the Blitz took the lead at 11-8 in the second set. Pinamma Prashant pulled off a Super Serve and helped the Blitz win a Super Point and further extend their lead. The Blitz eventually closed out the second set at 15-9 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.

Ajithlal stood tall for the Heroes with a couple of blistering spikes and helped his team level the scores at 11-11 in the third set. Thereafter, Akhin GS effected a superb block as his team won a Super Point and took the lead at 13-11, but the Heroes leveled the scores at 13-13 by clinching a Super Point soon after. However, Gonzalez pulled off a brilliant spike as Chennai took the third set at 15-14 and sealed the match.

The two sides played out a hard-fought contest as they were locked at 9-9 in the fourth set. Thereafter, Calicut Captain Jerome Vinith effected a fantastic spike and helped his team clinch a Super Point and take a three-point lead at 12-9. The Heroes eventually wrapped up the fourth set at 15-10 and got on board.

The Blitz regained the momentum and took the lead at 6-3 in the final set. However, Ajithlal showed their brilliance as the Heroes gained the lead at 11-9. Ansab O pulled off a sensational spike as Calicut extended their lead further. The Heroes eventually closed out the fifth set at 15-12.