Prime Volleyball: Shon T John's blistering spikes take Ahmedabad Defenders to final

Hyderabad: Ahmedabad Defenders stormed into the final of the Prime Volleyball League after taking down Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Defenders will play the winner of the match between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes in the final on Sunday. Ahmedabad Defenders' Shon T John was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Shon T John effected two spectacular spikes to help the Defenders take the lead at 10-8. However, the Black Hawks leveled the scores at 10-10 after winning a Super Point through SV Guru Prasanth's spike. But John stood tall once again as the Defenders regained the lead at 13-11. Ahmedabad rode on the momentum and eventually closed out the first set at 15-13.

Angamuthu carried out a magnificent spike and Manoj LM pulled off a Super Block as the Defenders took the lead at 9-7 in the second set. However, the Black Hawks fought back through Prasanth and leveled the scores at 9-9. Thereafter, Captain Muthusamy effected a fantastic block to help his team win a Super Point and take a three-point lead at 12-9. The Defenders ensured that they held on to their lead and eventually wrapped up the second set at 15-12 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Black Hawks gained the momentum and took the lead at 5-1 in the third set. Prasanth pulled off a few spectacular spikes as Hyderabad continued to forge ahead. The Defenders made a few unforced errors as Hyderabad comfortably closed out the third set at 15-9 to get on the board.

After a closely-fought contest, the Defenders took the lead at 12-9 in the fourth set through the efforts of Manoj LM and Shon T John. Moments later, Ahmedabad clinched a Super Point and put themselves in the driver's seat at 14-9. Amit Gulia pulled off three consecutive points to keep the Black Hawks in the contest, but the Defenders held their nerve and closed out the fourth set at 15-12 to seal the match.

Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes will play in the second semifinals on Friday.