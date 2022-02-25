Prime Volleyball: Kolkata Thunderbolts down Calicut Heroes to storm into final

Hyderabad: Kolkata Thunderbolts produced a power-packed performance to take down Calicut Heroes 16-14, 15-10, 17-15 in the second semifinals of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Thunderbolts will face Ahmedabad Defenders in the final of the competition on Sunday. Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Captain Jerome Vinith pulled off a few spectacular spikes as the Heroes took the lead at 12-8 in the first set. However, Vinit Kumar and Matthew August showed their brilliance as the Thunderbolts leveled the scores at 12-12. Thereafter, both sides played out a hard-fought contest before Rahul produced a magnificent serve to help Kolkata close out the first set at 16-14.

August and Rahul carried out brilliant spikes as the Thunderbolts held the edge at 10-7 in the second set. Vinith tried to keep the Heroes in the contest, but August effected a fantastic block to help Kolkata win a Super Point and take a massive lead at 14-9. The Thunderbolts eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Skipper Vinith and David Lee stood tall as the Heroes took a massive lead at 7-0 in the third set. However, Rahul K produced two Super Serves to help Kolkata level the scores at 11-11. But Vinith's spike and Lee's block ensured that the Heroes stayed in the lead at 13-12. However, through August's spectacular efforts in the blocking and spiking department, Kolkata had a match point at 15-14. After the Heroes saved one match point, the Thunderbolts utilized a review to successfully overturn a line call to clinch the crucial last point. They closed out the third set at 17-15 to book a place in the final.