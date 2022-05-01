Katie Taylor retains world lightweight title in historic bout

Reuters
Published: May 01, 2022 09:43 AM IST
Katie Taylor celebrates after defeating Amanda Serrano. Photo: AFP/Angela Weiss

New York: Katie Taylor retained her lightweight world championship on Saturday, with a split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano on a historic night at the Madison Square Garden in front of a raucous sellout crowd.

The Irishwoman, who stretched her unbeaten professional record to 21-0, and Serrano were the first women to headline a fight at the world's most famous arena and put on a show-stopping performance equal to the occasion.

The Olympic gold medallist was left bloodied in the fifth round when Serrano decked her with a powerful overhand right and left hook but had a frenzied crowd on her side and battled through.

Katie Taylor trades punches with Amanda Serrano. Photo: AFP/Sarah Stier
RELATED ARTICLES

Swinging wildly with everything she had in the final rounds, Taylor was egged on with chants of "Katie, Katie, Katie," and the packed stands erupted in utter joy as the fight 140 years in the making went to the Irish sporting legend.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout