All-Kerala Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton: Bjorn Jaison, Kiran Noguchi enter U-15 pre-quarterfinals

Ernakulam: Local boys Bjorn Jaison and Kiran Noguchi were among those who moved on to the pre-quarterfinals of the All-Kerala Sub-Junior Ranking Tournament, being held at the St Peter's School Sports Centre in Kolenchery, in the 'Under-15 Boys Singles' category here on Monday.

In the 'Under-15 Girls Singles' category, Aparna Sajeev, of Thrissur, and Riya Sunil, of Ernakulam, were among the winners who marched on towards the next round of the tournament.



The results

U-15 Boys Singles Round of 32: Bjorn Jaison (Ernakulam) bt Reuven John Jithu (Wayanad) 15-7 15-8; Kiran Noguchi (Ernakulam) bt Abhinav Suresh (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-5 15-13; Srinivas Shenoy (Kannur) bt Javed Rahman (Ernakulam) 15-13 15-8; Chase Sijo (Kottayam) bt Abu Fahmin M (Palakkad) 15-10 15-2; Adithya Vijay (Alappuzha) bt Abraham Stanly (Thrissur) 15-4 15-10; Zaeem Munawar Abdul Majeed (Kannur) by S Shilvan Jebas (Ernakulam) 15-13 15-10; Adithya Kiran (Kannur) bt Vishnunath M (Kozhikode) 15-11 15-10; Joe Francis Gipson (Ernakulam) bt Muhammad Farhan Y (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-12 17-15;

Suryadev S Kumar (Kannur) bt Rishabh Kalidasan (Palakkad) 16-14 17-15; Ali Zayyan Siddique (Kozhikode) bt Hariharan PS (Thrissur) 15-7 15-13; Saswadh Biju (Thrissur) bt Navaneeth S (Alappuzha) 15-5 15-7; Dharmik Sreekumar (Ernakulam) bt Adarsh V V (Ernakulam) 15-5 15-9; Aditya Menon (Ernakulam) bt Sreehari Raj (Kannur) 15-8 15-3; Aathish Sreenivas P V (Kozhikode) bt Yash Antony C A (Ernakulam) 16-14 15-12; Ayush Binoj (Pathanamthitta) bt Nandan B Nair (Ernakulam) 15-9 15-7; Arjun Rajasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram) bt Ayyappa Ram (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-9 15-11.

Girls U-15 Round of 32: Aparna Sajeev (Thrissur) def. Gowri Nandana Biju (Alappuzha) 15-5 15-7;

Riya Sushil (Ernakulam) def. Gayatri B N (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-4 15-9; Roshni Balaram (Palakkad) def. Adithi Bijumon (Thiruvananthapuram); Niranjana P Prabha (Kottayam) def. Eliat Jose (Thrissur) 15-12 11-15 15-12; Hitha Maria Jose (Ernakulam) def. Aagamya Rajeshri Jayan (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-12 18-16. Saniya Jose (Kannur) def. Diya Sree T R (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-8 15-6; Shimiyon S (Thiruvananthapuram) def. Neha Susan Biju (Ernakulam) 15-8 15-7; Aksa Mary C A (Ernakulam) def. Punya U (Kozhikode) 15-13 15-5; Vaidehi Kalidasan (Palakkad) def. Riya Kurian (Thiruvananthapuram) 15-3 11-15 15-12; Shreya Sreenish (Pathanamthitta) def. Shivani Sivakumar (Alappuzha) 15-10 14-16 15-10; Neha R Shenoy (Ernakulam) def. Prarthana Anup (Ernakulam) 15-7 15-6; Nandita Thomas (Ernakulam) def. Parvana A (Kozhikode) 15-6 15-6; Akshita E S (Ernakulam) def. Tiffany Dopson (Alappuzha) 8-15 15-10 15-10; Drisya Vijesh (Ernakulam) def. Sreehitha Sreejith (Kannur) 15-7 15-10; Mainu Sara Vinod (Ernakulam) def. Lizbeth Elsa Binu (Pathanamthitta) 15-11 15-9; Eliza Drona M K (Kannur) def. Sreya Binesh (Thrissur) 15-9 15-9.

Boys Double U-15 Round of 16: Aathish Sreenivas P V, Kozhikode, and Bjorn Jaison (1), Ernakulam, def. Hamdal Fikham, Kozhikode, and S Shilvan Jebas, Ernakulam, 15-12 15-4; Aswin Mannambalath, Kozhikode, and Srinivas Shenoy, Kannur, def. Abdul Ghani Ss and Shivaram M Nair, Kollam, 15-5 15-5; Ayaan Anees, Kannur, and Reuven John Jithu, Wayanad, def. Abhinav Suresh, Thiruvananthapuram, and Suryadev.S. Kumar, Kannur, 15-13 15-11; Javed Rahman and Kiran Noguchi, Ernakulam, def. Adithya Bijumon, Thiruvananthapuram, and Aryan P, Kollam, 15-4 15-9; Ali Zayyan Siddique and Vishnunath M, Kozhikode, def. Abhishek.H Nair, Kollam, and Muhammad Farhan Y, Thiruvananthapuram, 19-17 15-12; Ayush Binoj, Pathanamthitta, and Chase Sijo (3/4), Kottayam, def. Adithya Kiran and Akshith. A, Kannur, 15-8 13-15 15-10; Iyzil Mahmood Kurikkal MP, Malappuram, and Muhammed Ameen, Kozhikode, def. Baladev Anu A, Kollam, and Kesav Krishna M, Alappuzha, 15-7 16-14; Adithya Vijay, Alappuzha, and Dharmik Sreekumar (2), Ernakulam, def. Adarsh V V and Rithul Bristow, Ernakulam, 12-15 15-8 15-10.

Girls Double U-15 Round of 16: Drisya Vijesh and Hitha Maria Jose (1), Ernakulam, def. Ninu Mariya Thomas, Wayanad, and Saniya Jose, Kannur, 16-14 13-15 15-10; Avantika Menon, Ernakulam, and Gianna Sony Cheruvathur, Thiruvananthapuram, def. Diya Sree T R and Gayatri B N, Thiruvananthapuram, 15-4 15-8; Nandita Thomas and Riya Sushil, Ernakulam, def. Aagamya Rajeshri Jayan, Thiruvananthapuram, and Akshita E S (3/4), Ernakulam, 15-10 15-11; Aksa Mary C A, Ernakulam, and Anika V Nair, Alappuzha, def. Sai Lakshmi Anil, Ernakulam, and Sradha P, Kozhikode, 15-8 9-15 16-14; Eliza Drona M.K, Kannur, and Shimiyon S, Thiruvananthapuram, def. Lizbeth Elsa Binu, Pathanamthitta, and Neha Susan Biju, Ernakulam, 15-13 6-15 15-5; Ananya Agnus Anil and Neha R Shenoy (3/4), Ernakulam, def. Niranjana Adarsh and Shreya Sreenish, Pathanamthitta, 15-6 15-9; Nihara Bineesh and Thaniya K, Kannur, def. Adlyn Mary Sojan and Riya Kurian, Thiruvananthapuram, 15-12 20-18; Aparna Sajeev, Thrissur, and Roshni Balaram (2), Palakkad, def. Nandhana V and Shreya Rajanish, Palakkad, 15-4 15-8.

XD U-15 Round of 16: Aathish Sreenivas P V, Kozhikode, and Aparna Sajeev (1), Thrissur, def. Arjun Rajasekhar and Shimiyon S, Thiruvananthapuram, 16-14 15-13; Levit Binoy, Thrissur, and Roshni Balaram, Palakkad, def. Ali Zayyan Siddique and Parvana A, Kozhikode, 15-7 10-15 15-13; Srinivas Shenoy and Eliza Drona M.K (3/4), Kannur, def. Aman Ch and Ameya Ch, Thrissur, 15-2 15-1; Adithya Kiran, Kannur, and Ninu Mariya Thomas, Wayanad, def. Mahadev V and Lizbeth Elsa Binu, Pathanamthitta, 15-5 11-15 16-14; Muhammed Ameen and Punya U, Kozhikode, def. Niranjan U Brijesh and Sreehitha Sreejith, Kannur, 15-1 15-5; Adithya Vijay and Gowri Nandana Biju, Alappuzha, def. Abhimanue Bhakth, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sreya Binesh, Thrissur, 15-5 15-13; Akshith A and Saniya Jose, Kannur, def. Muhammad Farhan Y, Thiruvananthapuram, and Aysha Riza.K.R, Kannur, 15-10 15-11; Aswin Mannambalath and Sradha P (2), Kozhikode, def. Adithya Bijumon and Adithi Bijumon, Thiruvananthapuram, 15-8 15-6.

GS U-11 Round of 32: Aleftina Qathun, Wayanad, def. Adhithya Rajeesh, Thrissur, 11-15 16-14 15-11; Juwairiya Shehzadi, Ernakulam, def. Nashmia Parveen S, Palakkad, 15-7 15-12; Elizabeth Maria Renosh, Thrissur, def. Asiya Mariyam A S, Thiruvananthapuram, 15-9 15-10; Sheikha Sreejith, Kannur, def. Sarangi Krishna Mk, Malappuram, 15-1 15-6; Sanviya K, Kannur, def. Rhithuvaradha A, Pathanamthitta, 15-7 15-1; Dakshina C P, Ernakulam, def. Faristha Elizabeth Antony Antony, Thrissur, 15-11 14-16 15-8; Andriya Reetha Sojan, Thiruvananthapuram, def. Olivia James, Thrissur, 15-10 15-10; Irene Jenson, Thrissur, def. Ashwika Harish, Ernakulam, 10-15 15-13 15-10.

BD U-11 Round of 16: Pranav Baiju and Sivan M P, Alappuzha, def. Aarav Arunjith., Kollam, and Bhagath R Nair, Thiruvananthapuram, 15-12 15-6; Johaan Paul George, Ernakulam, and Sree Easwar Shijo (3/4), Idukki, def. Liyanfen Titto and Nihan Hari, Kottayam, 20-21 15-10 15-12; Jaice Lijo and Siddharth Naveen, Palakkad, def. Devdath R and James Renosh Mattam, Thrissur, 15-7 15-5; Ibin Philip Sojan, Kasaragod, and Jeffin Binu, Kannur, def. Bhagath Jayakumar and Bharath Jayakumar, Palakkad, 15-12 15-5; Manaved Retheesh and Rinix Kn (3/4), Thrissur, def. Shivendra Krishna S Bhat and Yadav Krishna K I, Alappuzha, 15-9 12-15 15-4; Manav Vinu, Thiruvananthapuram, and Siva Shine, Ernakulam, def. Muhammed Ihsan C K and Navaneeth M, Kozhikode, 15-7 15-9; Atharv Rajesh K, Kannur, and Vivaan Deepu (2), Kollam, def. Devadath Paleri and Devdath S Kumar, Kannur, 15-4 15-4.