Anupam Kher bowled over by Sindhu's trophy collection | Video

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently paid a visit to ace badminton player P V Sindhu's house and was bowled over by the huge number of trophies and medals won over the years by one of India's most successful sportswomen ever.

The 67-year-old actor shared a video of their meeting, giving fans a tour of Sindhu's house, including her trophy collection.

Starting from the trophies that she won at the Under-16 tournaments and the Olympics, Sindhu gave an inside view of all her accomplishments and the pride that she brought to the country through the sport.

In the video posted by Kher on Twitter, he can be heard saying, "One and only champion, look at this wall, I used to be very proud that mere wall pe kaafi saare awards hai par ye toh kamaal hai, (that wall has loads of awards but this is amazing) oh my God."

"Yaha toh jagah hi nhi hai, bilkul jagah nhi hai (There is no space here)," he added.

The actor-author also said in the video that he had a conversation with Sindhu's father where he shared plans of taking over another floor as they are running short of a place for trophies and medals.

On the other hand, Sindhu also shared a picture of their meeting on her social media account saying it was her 'honour' to meet the actor.



"Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all-time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour," she wrote.

The 27-year Sindhu, who is a two-time Olympic medallist having won a silver in women's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo last year, is currently on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham while Kher is currently riding on the success of his movie 'The Kashmir Files' and Karthikeya 2.