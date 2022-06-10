Injury dashes Mary Kom's Commonwealth Games dreams

PTI
Published: June 10, 2022 05:27 PM IST
Veteran Indian boxer M C Mary Kom. File photo: IANS

New Delhi: Veteran Indian boxer M C Mary Kom was on Friday forced to withdraw midway through her Commonwealth Games (CWG) 48kg trials after sustaining a leg injury.

The six-time world champion injured herself in the first round of the semifinals at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium here.

Haryana's Nitu thus advanced to the final.

RELATED ARTICLES

The 2018 gold medallist Mary fell down in the first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going but after a couple of punches struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg.

She had to be carried out of the ring with the referee announcing a win for Nitu by Referee Stops the Contest. She has been taken to the hospital for scans.

Mary Kom, the most decorated Indian boxer, had given the World Championships and Asian Games a miss to concentrate on the CWG, which is to be held in Birmingham next month.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout