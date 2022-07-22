Keralite Eldhose Paul first Indian triple jumper to qualify for Worlds final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2022 09:56 AM IST Updated: July 22, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Eldhose Paul qualified for the final with an effort of 16.68m. Photo: IANS

Eugene, US: Keralite Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships being held in the United States with an effort of 16.68 metres.

In the event being held at the city of at Eugene in the state of Oregon, Eldhose Paul finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut for Saturday's final (Sunday 6.50 am IST).

The 25-year-old Paul, who reached here just a few days ago due to visa issues, has a season's and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April.

The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively. Chitravel finished eighth in Group A and 17th overall while Aboobacker ended at 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Those who cleared 17.05m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the finals.  

