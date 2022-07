The Commonwealth Games 2022 begin in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.

The opening ceremony would be held at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, on Thursday. It will start at 7 pm local time (11.30 pm IST).

The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, the opening ceremony will also be shown live on DD Sports in India.

The live streaming will also be available on Sony LIV.

The Games end on August 8.