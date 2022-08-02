CWG 2022: Indian women win historic gold in lawn bowls

PTI
Published: August 02, 2022 07:38 PM IST Updated: August 02, 2022 08:16 PM IST
India's Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey pose with their gold medals after winning the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours final match against South Africa at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham, UK on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Birmingham: The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena.

The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest.

The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout